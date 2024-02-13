Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Dips in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 550.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 548.3 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 550.25 and closed at 554.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 555.15, while the lowest price was 545.1. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 64,191.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 458.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 49,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:06 AM IST Berger Paints India February futures opened at 542.25 as against previous close of 544.15

Berger Paints India, with a spot price of 549.4, has a bid price of 544.65 and an offer price of 545.4. The offer quantity is 1320, while the bid quantity is 2640. The stock's open interest stands at 13,436,280. Berger Paints India is a leading paint company in India, known for its quality products and strong market presence.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹548.3, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹550.65

Based on the current data, Berger Paints India stock is priced at 548.3. There has been a decrease of 0.43% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -2.35.

13 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.84%
3 Months-12.59%
6 Months-5.46%
YTD-8.87%
1 Year15.68%
13 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹550.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹554.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is 550.65. The percent change is -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease of 3.4 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹554.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 49,596 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 554.05.

