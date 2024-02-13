Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Dips in Trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹550.25 and closed at ₹554.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹555.15, while the lowest price was ₹545.1. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹64,191.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹458.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 49,596 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Berger Paints India, with a spot price of 549.4, has a bid price of 544.65 and an offer price of 545.4. The offer quantity is 1320, while the bid quantity is 2640. The stock's open interest stands at 13,436,280. Berger Paints India is a leading paint company in India, known for its quality products and strong market presence.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, Berger Paints India stock is priced at ₹548.3. There has been a decrease of 0.43% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -2.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.84%
|3 Months
|-12.59%
|6 Months
|-5.46%
|YTD
|-8.87%
|1 Year
|15.68%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹550.65. The percent change is -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.4 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 49,596 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹554.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!