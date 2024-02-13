Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Dips in Trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹550.25 and closed at ₹554.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹555.15, while the lowest price was ₹545.1. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹64,191.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹458.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 49,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.