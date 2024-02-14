Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Dips in Trading Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹550.65 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was ₹559.75, while the lowest was ₹546.6. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹65,252.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05, and the 52-week low is ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 20,346 shares.

