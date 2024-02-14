Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Dips in Trading Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹550.65 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was ₹559.75, while the lowest was ₹546.6. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹65,252.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05, and the 52-week low is ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 20,346 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of 552.15. The bid price is 549.55, while the offer price is 550.35. The offer quantity stands at 1320, with a bid quantity of 1320. The stock has a high open interest of 12,934,680. Berger Paints India is a leading paint company in India, known for its quality products and strong market presence.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is ₹552.5, with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -5.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and has decreased by 5.75 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|-12.0%
|6 Months
|-4.17%
|YTD
|-7.63%
|1 Year
|19.97%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹559.75. There has been a 1.65% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.1.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 20,346 shares and closed at a price of ₹550.65.
