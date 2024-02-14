Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 558.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552.5 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 550.65 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was 559.75, while the lowest was 546.6. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 65,252.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05, and the 52-week low is 458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 20,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Berger Paints India February futures opened at 546.15 as against previous close of 555.4

Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of 552.15. The bid price is 549.55, while the offer price is 550.35. The offer quantity stands at 1320, with a bid quantity of 1320. The stock has a high open interest of 12,934,680. Berger Paints India is a leading paint company in India, known for its quality products and strong market presence.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹552.5, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹558.25

The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is 552.5, with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -5.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and has decreased by 5.75 points.

14 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months-12.0%
6 Months-4.17%
YTD-7.63%
1 Year19.97%
14 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹559.75, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹550.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is 559.75. There has been a 1.65% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.1.

14 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹550.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 20,346 shares and closed at a price of 550.65.

