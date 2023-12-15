Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India stock sees upward movement

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 579.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 581 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at 573.9 and closed at 571.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 582.85 and a low of 570.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 67,599.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,718 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹581, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹579.9

The current stock price of Berger Paints India is 581, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 1.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.44%
3 Months-8.57%
6 Months2.85%
YTD19.73%
1 Year14.4%
15 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹579.9, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹571.05

The current stock price of Berger Paints India is 579.9 with a percent change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.55% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 8.85, implying that the stock has risen by 8.85 from its previous closing price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹571.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 19,718 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 571.05.

