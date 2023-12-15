Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India stock sees upward movement

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at ₹573.9 and closed at ₹571.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹582.85 and a low of ₹570.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67,599.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,718 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹581, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 1.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.44%
|3 Months
|-8.57%
|6 Months
|2.85%
|YTD
|19.73%
|1 Year
|14.4%
The current stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹579.9 with a percent change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.55% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is ₹8.85, implying that the stock has risen by ₹8.85 from its previous closing price.
On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 19,718 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹571.05.
