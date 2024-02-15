Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees bullish trading today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹557.25 and closed at ₹558.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹561.85 and a low of ₹547.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹65,170.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹458.33 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,704 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.