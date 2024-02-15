Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 558.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.05 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 557.25 and closed at 558.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 561.85 and a low of 547.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 65,170.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 458.33 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,704 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹559.05, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹558.25

The current data of Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is 559.05 with a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively steady with a slight upward trend.

15 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹558.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 19,704 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 558.25.

