Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees bullish trading today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹557.25 and closed at ₹558.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹561.85 and a low of ₹547.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹65,170.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹458.33 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,704 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is ₹559.05 with a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively steady with a slight upward trend.
On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 19,704 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹558.25.
