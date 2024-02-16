Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 560.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 553.5 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 561.7 and closed at 560.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 562.1 and a low of 552.2. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 64,523.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 458.33. The BSE volume for Berger Paints India was 11,256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹553.5, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹560.8

The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is 553.5, with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -7.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1.3% and a net decrease of 7.3.

16 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹560.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a total volume of 11,256 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was 560.8.

