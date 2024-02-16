Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Slumps in Trading Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹561.7 and closed at ₹560.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹562.1 and a low of ₹552.2. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹64,523.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹458.33. The BSE volume for Berger Paints India was 11,256 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is ₹553.5, with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -7.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1.3% and a net decrease of 7.3.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a total volume of 11,256 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹560.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!