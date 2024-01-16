Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Drops in Trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 603.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 599.95 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 598 and closed at 596.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 605.35 and a low of 596.55. The market capitalization of the company is 70,344.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 96,171.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹599.95, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹603.45

As of the current data, Berger Paints India stock is priced at 599.95. It has experienced a decrease of -0.58% in percentage change and a net change of -3.5.

16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹603.45, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹596.1

The stock price of Berger Paints India is currently at 603.45, representing a 1.23% increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.35.

16 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹596.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a BSE volume of 96,171 shares. The closing price for the stock was 596.1.

