Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Drops in Trading today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹598 and closed at ₹596.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹605.35 and a low of ₹596.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,344.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 96,171.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, Berger Paints India stock is priced at ₹599.95. It has experienced a decrease of -0.58% in percentage change and a net change of -3.5.
The stock price of Berger Paints India is currently at ₹603.45, representing a 1.23% increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.35.
