Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 603.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 605.2 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 602.1 and closed at 603.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 606.6 and a low of 598 during the day. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is currently 70,548.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 439.67. The BSE volume for the stock was 115,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹603.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 115,900 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock on that day was 603.45.

