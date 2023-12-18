Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees gains in trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹584.8 and closed at ₹579.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹589.35 and a low of ₹578.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67,844.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The BSE volume for the day was 28,192 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data of Berger Paints India stock, the stock price is ₹586.25 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price of 0.15% or 0.9 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.18%
|3 Months
|-7.31%
|6 Months
|4.37%
|YTD
|20.92%
|1 Year
|16.11%
As of the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹582. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.1.
On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, a total of 28,192 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹579.9.
