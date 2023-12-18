Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 585.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 586.25 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 584.8 and closed at 579.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 589.35 and a low of 578.15. The market capitalization of the company is 67,844.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 439.67. The BSE volume for the day was 28,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹586.25, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹585.35

Based on the current data of Berger Paints India stock, the stock price is 586.25 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price of 0.15% or 0.9 rupees.

18 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.18%
3 Months-7.31%
6 Months4.37%
YTD20.92%
1 Year16.11%
18 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹582, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹579.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is 582. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.1.

18 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹579.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, a total of 28,192 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 579.9.

