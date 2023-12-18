Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees gains in trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹584.8 and closed at ₹579.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹589.35 and a low of ₹578.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67,844.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The BSE volume for the day was 28,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.