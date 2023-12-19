Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 19 Dec 2023, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 585.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 593.8 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.