Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹554 and closed at ₹553.1. The high for the day was ₹564 and the low was ₹554. The market cap stands at 65654.69 crore with a 52-week high of 679.05 and a 52-week low of 458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 15600 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
