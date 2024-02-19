Hello User
Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 553.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.2 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Berger Paints India opened at 554 and closed at 553.1. The high for the day was 564 and the low was 554. The market cap stands at 65654.69 crore with a 52-week high of 679.05 and a 52-week low of 458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 15600 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹553.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India on the BSE had a volume of 15600 shares with a closing price of 553.1.

