Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 593.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 593.05 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at 597.2 and closed at 593.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 598.5 and a low of 590.5 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 69,132.25 crore. Its 52-week high is 679.05 and its 52-week low is 439.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,026 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹593.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 65,026. The closing price for the shares was 593.8.

