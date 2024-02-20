Hello User
Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 562.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 556.4 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at 565, reached a high of 565, and a low of 555.2 before closing at 562.7. The market capitalization stood at 64,861.99 crore. The 52-week high was 679.05 and the 52-week low was 458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 10,348 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹562.7 on last trading day

The closing price for Berger Paints India on the last trading day was 562.7 with a trading volume of 10348 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

