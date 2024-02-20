Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹565, reached a high of ₹565, and a low of ₹555.2 before closing at ₹562.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,861.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹679.05 and the 52-week low was ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 10,348 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹562.7 on last trading day
The closing price for Berger Paints India on the last trading day was ₹562.7 with a trading volume of 10348 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).