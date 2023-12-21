Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Drops in Trading Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹592.75 and closed at ₹593.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹598.15 and a low of ₹570.5. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹66,701.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 81,972 shares.
The current day's low price of Berger Paints India stock is ₹564.75 and the high price is ₹574.2.
Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of 571.4. The bid price is 571.7 and the offer price is 572.3, with bid and offer quantities of 1320. The open interest for the stock is 6739920.
Berger Paints India stock is currently trading at ₹570.8, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.25%
|3 Months
|-12.87%
|6 Months
|0.52%
|YTD
|18.18%
|1 Year
|16.09%
Based on the current data, Berger Paints India stock is trading at a price of ₹572.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.52, resulting in a net change of -20.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 81,972 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹593.05.
