Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 572.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 570.8 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 592.75 and closed at 593.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 598.15 and a low of 570.5. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 66,701.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 81,972 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Berger Paints India stock is 564.75 and the high price is 574.2.

21 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Berger Paints India December futures opened at 567.45 as against previous close of 573.35

Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of 571.4. The bid price is 571.7 and the offer price is 572.3, with bid and offer quantities of 1320. The open interest for the stock is 6739920.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹570.8, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹572.2

Berger Paints India stock is currently trading at 570.8, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months-12.87%
6 Months0.52%
YTD18.18%
1 Year16.09%
21 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹572.2, down -3.52% from yesterday's ₹593.05

Based on the current data, Berger Paints India stock is trading at a price of 572.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.52, resulting in a net change of -20.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹593.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 81,972 shares. The closing price for the stock was 593.05.

