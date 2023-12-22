Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India: Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹570.35 and closed at ₹572.2. The stock had a high of ₹576.25 and a low of ₹564.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67,144.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The stock had a BSE volume of 16,968 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is ₹576, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% or 3.8 points.
On the last day of Berger Paints India's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 16,968 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹572.2.
