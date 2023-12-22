Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India: Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 572.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at 570.35 and closed at 572.2. The stock had a high of 576.25 and a low of 564.75. The market capitalization of the company is 67,144.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 439.67. The stock had a BSE volume of 16,968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹576, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹572.2

The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is 576, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% or 3.8 points.

22 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹572.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Berger Paints India's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 16,968 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 572.2.

