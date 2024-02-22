Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Up in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 563.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.3 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at 565, reaching a high of 574.5 and a low of 561.35 before closing at 563.9. The market capitalization for the company is 66,715.52 crore, with a 52-week high of 679.05 and a 52-week low of 458.33. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 100,102 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹572.3, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹563.9

Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at 572.3, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 8.4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹563.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 100,102 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 563.9.

