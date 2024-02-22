Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Up in Trading Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at ₹565, reaching a high of ₹574.5 and a low of ₹561.35 before closing at ₹563.9. The market capitalization for the company is ₹66,715.52 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹679.05 and a 52-week low of ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 100,102 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at ₹572.3, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 8.4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 100,102 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹563.9.
