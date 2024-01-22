Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Slumps on Market Downturn

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹577.05 and closed at ₹579.55. The stock reached a high of ₹584.5 and a low of ₹574.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67,094.39 crore. The 52-week high and low of Berger Paints India are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,421 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹575.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.69, resulting in a net change of -4. Although the stock price has decreased slightly, the impact is relatively small.
Top active call options for Berger Paints India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹610.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.05 (-58.0%) & ₹0.5 (-67.74%) respectively.
Top active put options for Berger Paints India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹9.1 (-10.3%) & ₹0.3 (-73.91%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Pidilite Industries
|2679.9
|-6.25
|-0.23
|2804.0
|2250.85
|136223.13
|SRF
|2288.0
|-20.1
|-0.87
|2636.65
|2050.0
|67822.0
|Berger Paints India
|575.55
|-4.0
|-0.69
|679.05
|439.67
|67092.53
|Solar Industries India
|6929.55
|2.6
|0.04
|8499.0
|3456.95
|62705.54
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
|831.6
|16.55
|2.03
|861.0
|192.5
|53810.51
Berger Paints India stock reached a low price of ₹574.4 and a high price of ₹584.5 on the current day.
Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of 575.4. The bid price stands at 573.6, and the offer price is 574.85. There is an offer quantity of 2640 and a bid quantity of 2640. The stock has an open interest of 6725400.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.76%
|3 Months
|-9.53%
|6 Months
|0.59%
|YTD
|-4.18%
|1 Year
|23.34%
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 34,421 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹579.55.
