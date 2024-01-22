Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Slumps on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 579.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 575.55 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 577.05 and closed at 579.55. The stock reached a high of 584.5 and a low of 574.4. The market capitalization of the company is 67,094.39 crore. The 52-week high and low of Berger Paints India are 679.05 and 439.67, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,421 shares.

22 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Berger Paints India

Top active call options for Berger Paints India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 610.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.05 (-58.0%) & 0.5 (-67.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Berger Paints India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 9.1 (-10.3%) & 0.3 (-73.91%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Pidilite Industries2679.9-6.25-0.232804.02250.85136223.13
SRF2288.0-20.1-0.872636.652050.067822.0
Berger Paints India575.55-4.0-0.69679.05439.6767092.53
Solar Industries India6929.552.60.048499.03456.9562705.54
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore831.616.552.03861.0192.553810.51
22 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Today's Price range

Berger Paints India stock reached a low price of 574.4 and a high price of 584.5 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Berger Paints India January futures opened at 580.65 as against previous close of 579.4

Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of 575.4. The bid price stands at 573.6, and the offer price is 574.85. There is an offer quantity of 2640 and a bid quantity of 2640. The stock has an open interest of 6725400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.76%
3 Months-9.53%
6 Months0.59%
YTD-4.18%
1 Year23.34%
22 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹575.55, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹579.55

The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is 575.55. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4, suggesting a decrease of 4 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹579.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 34,421 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 579.55.

