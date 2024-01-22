Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Slumps on Market Downturn

Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹575.55, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹579.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹575.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.69, resulting in a net change of -4. Although the stock price has decreased slightly, the impact is relatively small.

Top active options for Berger Paints India Top active call options for Berger Paints India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹610.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.05 (-58.0%) & ₹0.5 (-67.74%) respectively. Top active put options for Berger Paints India at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹9.1 (-10.3%) & ₹0.3 (-73.91%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Berger Paints India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Pidilite Industries 2679.9 -6.25 -0.23 2804.0 2250.85 136223.13 SRF 2288.0 -20.1 -0.87 2636.65 2050.0 67822.0 Berger Paints India 575.55 -4.0 -0.69 679.05 439.67 67092.53 Solar Industries India 6929.55 2.6 0.04 8499.0 3456.95 62705.54 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 831.6 16.55 2.03 861.0 192.5 53810.51

Berger Paints India share price live: Today's Price range Berger Paints India stock reached a low price of ₹574.4 and a high price of ₹584.5 on the current day.

Berger Paints India January futures opened at 580.65 as against previous close of 579.4 Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of 575.4. The bid price stands at 573.6, and the offer price is 574.85. There is an offer quantity of 2640 and a bid quantity of 2640. The stock has an open interest of 6725400.

Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.76% 3 Months -9.53% 6 Months 0.59% YTD -4.18% 1 Year 23.34% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

