Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened at ₹572.65, reached a high of ₹573.35, and a low of ₹559.15 before closing at ₹572.3. The market capitalization stood at 66,622.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹679.05 and a 52-week low of ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 97,135 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹572.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, the volume was 97135 shares and the closing price was ₹572.3.