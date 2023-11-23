Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened at ₹572 and closed at ₹569.05. The stock had a high of ₹579.7 and a low of ₹572. The market capitalization of the company was ₹67,051.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹679.05 and the 52-week low was ₹439.67. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,309 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Berger Paints India reached a low of ₹570.85 and a high of ₹579.70 on the current day.
Top active call options for Berger Paints India at 23 Nov 12:02 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹570.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.9 (-1.01%) & ₹8.9 (+5.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Berger Paints India at 23 Nov 12:02 were at strike price of ₹575.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.55 (-21.76%) & ₹10.8 (-18.18%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|7
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
