Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 569.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 575.2 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened at 572 and closed at 569.05. The stock had a high of 579.7 and a low of 572. The market capitalization of the company was 67,051.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 679.05 and the 52-week low was 439.67. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 12:15 PM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Berger Paints India reached a low of 570.85 and a high of 579.70 on the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Berger Paints India

Top active call options for Berger Paints India at 23 Nov 12:02 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 570.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.9 (-1.01%) & 8.9 (+5.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Berger Paints India at 23 Nov 12:02 were at strike price of 575.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.55 (-21.76%) & 10.8 (-18.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Nov 2023, 11:56 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy3333
Hold4457
Sell9989
Strong Sell4443
23 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹569.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 8309 shares and closed at a price of 569.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.