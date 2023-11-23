Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened at ₹572 and closed at ₹569.05. The stock had a high of ₹579.7 and a low of ₹572. The market capitalization of the company was ₹67,051.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹679.05 and the 52-week low was ₹439.67. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.