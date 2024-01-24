Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at ₹575.4 and closed at ₹575.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹575.4 and a low of ₹542.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63,853.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 246,718 shares.
24 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
