Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.81 %. The stock closed at 575.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 547.75 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at 575.4 and closed at 575.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 575.4 and a low of 542.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 63,853.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 246,718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹575.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 246,718 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 575.45.

