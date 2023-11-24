Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India shares fall in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 574.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.05 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India

Berger Paints India's stock opened at 572 and closed at 569.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 579.7 and a low of 570.85. The market capitalization of the company is 66,987.35 crore. The 52-week high is 679.05, while the 52-week low is 439.67. The stock had a BSE volume of 14,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹572.05, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹574.65

The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is 572.05. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.6, indicating a decrease of 2.6. Overall, the stock price has experienced a small decrease in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹569.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 14,763 shares and closed at a price of 569.05.

