Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India shares fall in trading today

Berger Paints India's stock opened at ₹572 and closed at ₹569.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹579.7 and a low of ₹570.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66,987.35 crore. The 52-week high is ₹679.05, while the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The stock had a BSE volume of 14,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.