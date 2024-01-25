Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees uptick in trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹552.45 and closed at ₹547.75. The stock had a high of ₹563.6 and a low of ₹542.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65,549.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 42,055 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is ₹562.3, with a percent change of 2.66 and a net change of 14.55. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.66% or ₹14.55. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well in the market.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 42,055 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹547.75.
