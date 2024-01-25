Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.66 %. The stock closed at 547.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 562.3 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 552.45 and closed at 547.75. The stock had a high of 563.6 and a low of 542.55. The market capitalization of the company is 65,549.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 42,055 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹562.3, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹547.75

The current data of Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is 562.3, with a percent change of 2.66 and a net change of 14.55. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.66% or 14.55. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well in the market.

25 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹547.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 42,055 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 547.75.

