Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees bullish trading today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹577.6 and closed at ₹574.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹584.9 and a low of ₹573.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67,908.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 47,951 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹586.25, which represents an increase of 0.64% or ₹3.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.45%
|3 Months
|-19.12%
|6 Months
|3.57%
|YTD
|20.37%
|1 Year
|18.16%
Berger Paints India stock currently has a price of ₹582.55 with a net change of 8.35, representing a 1.45 percent increase.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 47,951 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹574.2.
