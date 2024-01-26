Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : The stock price of Berger Paints India opened at ₹563.75 and closed at ₹562.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹563.75, while the lowest price was ₹551.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,593.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05, and the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 21,433 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.