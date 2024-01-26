Hello User
Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 562.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 554.1 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : The stock price of Berger Paints India opened at 563.75 and closed at 562.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 563.75, while the lowest price was 551.9. The market capitalization of the company is 64,593.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05, and the 52-week low is 439.67. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 21,433 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹562.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 21,433 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 562.3.

