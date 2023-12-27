Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 582.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 586 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at 585.35 and closed at 582.55. The stock had a high of 589 and a low of 582.55. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 68,310.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 439.67. The BSE volume for Berger Paints India was 14,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹586, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹582.55

The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is 586, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.59% and has had a net increase of 3.45.

27 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹582.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a BSE volume of 14,517 shares and closed at a price of 582.55.

