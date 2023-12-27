Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees bullish trading today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹585.35 and closed at ₹582.55. The stock had a high of ₹589 and a low of ₹582.55. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹68,310.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The BSE volume for Berger Paints India was 14,517 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is ₹586, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.59% and has had a net increase of ₹3.45.
