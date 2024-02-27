Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Slides on Market Pressure

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 571.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.4 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at 569.6 and closed at 571.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 570.55 and a low of 555.3. The market capitalization stood at 65,678.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 679.05 and 458.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 105,653 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹563.4, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹571.8

Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at 563.4, experiencing a decrease of 1.47% with a net change of -8.4.

27 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹571.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 105653 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 571.8.

