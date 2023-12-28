Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees upward trend in trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹589.4 and closed at ₹588.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹590.45 and a low of ₹578.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹68,193.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 119,657 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Berger Paints India stock is ₹584.2, while the high price is ₹588.6.
Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of INR 585.35. The bid price is INR 584.4 and the offer price is INR 584.8. The offer quantity is 2640 and the bid quantity is 1320. The open interest is 1288320.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is ₹585.1 with a 0.09 percent change and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.55 points, resulting in a 0.09 percent change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.47%
|3 Months
|-11.13%
|6 Months
|3.9%
|YTD
|20.66%
|1 Year
|18.7%
The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is ₹586, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% or 1.45 points.
On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 119,657. The closing price for the shares on this day was ₹588.1.
