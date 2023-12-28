Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees upward trend in trading

Hello User
4 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 584.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.1 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 589.4 and closed at 588.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 590.45 and a low of 578.35. The market capitalization of the company is 68,193.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 119,657 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Berger Paints India stock is 584.2, while the high price is 588.6.

28 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Berger Paints India December futures opened at 586.2 as against previous close of 586.05

Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of INR 585.35. The bid price is INR 584.4 and the offer price is INR 584.8. The offer quantity is 2640 and the bid quantity is 1320. The open interest is 1288320.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹585.1, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹584.55

The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is 585.1 with a 0.09 percent change and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.55 points, resulting in a 0.09 percent change.

28 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.47%
3 Months-11.13%
6 Months3.9%
YTD20.66%
1 Year18.7%
28 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹586, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹584.55

The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the price is 586, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% or 1.45 points.

28 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹588.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 119,657. The closing price for the shares on this day was 588.1.

