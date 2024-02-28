Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 567.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.1 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at 564.8 and closed at 567.5. The high for the day was 568.55 and the low was 556.15. The market cap stood at 65643.04 cr with a 52-week high of 679.05 and a 52-week low of 458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 71734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹567.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 71734 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 567.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!