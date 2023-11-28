Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 574.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India

Berger Paints India's stock opened at 572.05 and closed at 574.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 578.15 and a low of 571.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 66,678.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 9,774 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹574.65 on last trading day

On the last day, there were 9774 shares of Berger Paints India traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 574.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.