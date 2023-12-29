Hello User
Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 584.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595.8 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 586 and closed at 584.55 on the last day. The stock had a high of 597.35 and a low of 584.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 69,452.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 679.05, while the 52-week low is 439.67. The BSE volume for the day was 97,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹584.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a BSE volume of 97,918 shares. The closing price for the stock was 584.55.

