Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 29 Feb 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 563.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.9 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 563 and closed at 563.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 567.45 and a low of 555.7. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 65,736.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 458.33. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 92,294 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹563.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Berger Paints India saw a volume of 92294 shares with a closing price of 563.1.

