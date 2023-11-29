Hello User
Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
29 Nov 2023
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 573.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 575.5 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India

Berger Paints India opened at 573.1 and closed at 573.2 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 577.35, while the lowest price was 570. The market capitalization of the company is 67,086.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05, and the 52-week low is 439.67. The BSE volume for the day was 7,866 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹573.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 7866 shares and closed at a price of 573.2.

