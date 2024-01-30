Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 554.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560.45 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India started the day with an open price of 552.7 and closed at 554.1. The stock reached a high of 563.85 and a low of 551.55. The market capitalization of the company is 65,334.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 9803 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.37%
3 Months-8.58%
6 Months-1.55%
YTD-7.41%
1 Year24.53%
30 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹560.45, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹554.1

The current data of Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of 560.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change of the stock is 6.35, suggesting that it has gained 6.35 points compared to its previous trading session.

30 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹554.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Berger Paints India had a BSE volume of 9803 shares, with a closing price of 554.1.

