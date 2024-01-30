Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees bullish trading today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India started the day with an open price of ₹552.7 and closed at ₹554.1. The stock reached a high of ₹563.85 and a low of ₹551.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65,334.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 9803 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.37%
|3 Months
|-8.58%
|6 Months
|-1.55%
|YTD
|-7.41%
|1 Year
|24.53%
The current data of Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of ₹560.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change of the stock is 6.35, suggesting that it has gained 6.35 points compared to its previous trading session.
On the last day, Berger Paints India had a BSE volume of 9803 shares, with a closing price of ₹554.1.
