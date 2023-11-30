Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India: Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 573 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.4 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India

On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at 570.15 and closed at 574.05. The stock reached a high of 575.5 and a low of 570.15. The market capitalization of the company is 66,975.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 439.67. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Berger Paints India November futures opened at 572.85 as against previous close of 574.6

Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of 572.1. The bid price is 571.55, while the offer price is 571.95. The offer quantity is 2640, and the bid quantity is 1320. The open interest stands at 1,140,480. Berger Paints India is a leading paint manufacturer in India and is known for its high-quality products and strong market presence.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹573.4, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹573

The stock price of Berger Paints India is currently trading at 573.4 with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 0.07. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months-6.35%
6 Months5.91%
YTD18.49%
1 Year12.52%
30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹574.55, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹574.05

The current stock price of Berger Paints India is 574.55. It has experienced a 0.09% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

30 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹574.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,681. The closing price for the stock was 574.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.