Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees upward momentum in trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹562.15 and closed at ₹560.45. The stock reached a high of ₹566.6 and a low of ₹558. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65,421.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.