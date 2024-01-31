Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees upward momentum in trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹562.15 and closed at ₹560.45. The stock reached a high of ₹566.6 and a low of ₹558. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65,421.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,268 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹561.2 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% or 0.75 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, a total of 29,268 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹560.45.
