Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees upward momentum in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 560.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.2 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at 562.15 and closed at 560.45. The stock reached a high of 566.6 and a low of 558. The market capitalization of the company is 65,421.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹561.2, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹560.45

The current stock price of Berger Paints India is 561.2 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% or 0.75 rupees.

31 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹560.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, a total of 29,268 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 560.45.

