Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees upward trend in trading

Berger Paints India's stock opened at ₹548.65 and closed at ₹545.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹555.45 and a low of ₹548.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,183.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.