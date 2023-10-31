Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 545.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.5 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India

Berger Paints India's stock opened at 548.65 and closed at 545.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 555.45 and a low of 548.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 64,183.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Berger Paints India October futures opened at 551.6 as against previous close of 547.25

Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of 559.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 558.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 559.2. The offer quantity stands at 1320, while the bid quantity is higher at 2640. The open interest for the stock is 9370680.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Today's Price range

Berger Paints India stock reached a low price of 548.65 and a high price of 559.6 on the current day.

31 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹559.5, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹545.9

The stock price of Berger Paints India is currently at 559.5, with a percent change of 2.49 and a net change of 13.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.49% or 13.6.

31 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Pidilite Industries2423.15109.154.722796.152250.85123172.17
SRF2184.351.80.082639.82050.064749.56
Berger Paints India553.857.951.46679.05439.6764562.94
Linde India5996.35-11.05-0.186885.952928.451139.4
P I Industries3362.09.550.284010.02870.050993.38
31 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Berger Paints India

Top active call options for Berger Paints India at 31 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 11.15 (+16.75%) & 15.25 (+12.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Berger Paints India at 31 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.5 (-13.46%) & 6.0 (-22.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹545.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 18,278 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 545.9.

