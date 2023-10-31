Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees upward trend in trading

Berger Paints India's stock opened at ₹548.65 and closed at ₹545.9 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹555.45 and a low of ₹548.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,183.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,278 shares.
Berger Paints India is currently trading at a spot price of 559.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 558.8, while the offer price is slightly higher at 559.2. The offer quantity stands at 1320, while the bid quantity is higher at 2640. The open interest for the stock is 9370680.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Pidilite Industries
|2423.15
|109.15
|4.72
|2796.15
|2250.85
|123172.17
|SRF
|2184.35
|1.8
|0.08
|2639.8
|2050.0
|64749.56
|Berger Paints India
|553.85
|7.95
|1.46
|679.05
|439.67
|64562.94
|Linde India
|5996.35
|-11.05
|-0.18
|6885.95
|2928.4
|51139.4
|P I Industries
|3362.0
|9.55
|0.28
|4010.0
|2870.0
|50993.38
Top active call options for Berger Paints India at 31 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹11.15 (+16.75%) & ₹15.25 (+12.55%) respectively.
Top active put options for Berger Paints India at 31 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.5 (-13.46%) & ₹6.0 (-22.58%) respectively.
