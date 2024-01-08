Betala Global Securities share price Today Live Updates : Betala Global Securities closed today at 6.18, up 0.0% from yesterday's 6.18

Betala Global Securities Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Betala Global Securities, the stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹6.18. The high and low for the day were both ₹0.0. The market capitalization for the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6.18 and ₹5.89 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.