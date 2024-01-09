Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Betala Global Securities share price Today Live Updates : Betala Global Securities Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Betala Global Securities stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 6.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6.18 per share. Investors should monitor Betala Global Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Betala Global Securities Stock Price Today

Betala Global Securities Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Betala Global Securities had an open price of 0.0 and closed at 6.18. The stock reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 6.18 and 5.89 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE for Betala Global Securities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Betala Global Securities Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Betala Global Securities share price NSE Live :Betala Global Securities trading at ₹6.18, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹6.18

Based on the current data, the stock price of Betala Global Securities is 6.18, with no change in percent or net change.

09 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Betala Global Securities share price Today :Betala Global Securities trading at ₹6.18, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹6.18

Based on the current data, the stock price of Betala Global Securities is 6.18. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.0.

09 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Betala Global Securities share price Live :Betala Global Securities closed at ₹6.18 on last trading day

On the last day of Betala Global Securities trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were no shares traded. The closing price for the day was 6.18.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.