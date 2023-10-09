Betala Global Securities share price Today Live Updates : Betala Global Securities Soars on Upbeat Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Betala Global Securities had an opening price of ₹0.0 and a closing price of ₹6.18. The stock did not trade at any price between the high of ₹0.0 and the low of ₹0.0. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6.18 and the 52-week low is ₹5.89. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.