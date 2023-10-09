Hello User
Betala Global Securities share price Today Live Updates : Betala Global Securities Soars on Upbeat Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Betala Global Securities stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 6.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6.18 per share. Investors should monitor Betala Global Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Betala Global Securities

On the last day of trading, Betala Global Securities had an opening price of 0.0 and a closing price of 6.18. The stock did not trade at any price between the high of 0.0 and the low of 0.0. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 6.18 and the 52-week low is 5.89. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Betala Global Securities Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Betala Global Securities share price NSE Live :Betala Global Securities trading at ₹6.18, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹6.18

Based on the current data, the stock price of Betala Global Securities is 6.18. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Betala Global Securities share price Today :Betala Global Securities trading at ₹6.18, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹6.18

Based on the current data, the stock price of Betala Global Securities is 6.18. There has been no percent change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained the same. The net change in the stock price is also 0.0, suggesting that there has been no significant movement in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Betala Global Securities share price Live :Betala Global Securities closed at ₹6.18 on last trading day

On the last day, Betala Global Securities had a volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of 6.18.

