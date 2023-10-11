Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Betala Global Securities share price Today Live Updates : Betala Global Securities Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Betala Global Securities stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 6.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6.18 per share. Investors should monitor Betala Global Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Betala Global Securities

Betala Global Securities had an open price of 0.0 and a close price of 6.18 on the last day. The high and low prices were both 0.0. The market capitalization is 0.0 crore and the 52-week high and low are 6.18 and 5.89 respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Betala Global Securities share price Today :Betala Global Securities trading at ₹6.18, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹6.18

Based on the current data of Betala Global Securities, the stock price is 6.18 with no change in percentage or net change.

11 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Betala Global Securities share price Live :Betala Global Securities closed at ₹6.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Betala Global Securities on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 6.18.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.