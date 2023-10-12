Hello User
Betala Global Securities Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Betala Global Securities stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 6.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6.18 per share. Investors should monitor Betala Global Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Betala Global Securities had a trading day with no open, high, low, or volume data available. The closing price for the day was 6.18. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 cr and the 52-week high and low prices were both at 6.18 and 5.89 respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Betala Global Securities share price Live :Betala Global Securities closed at ₹6.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Betala Global Securities on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 6.18.

