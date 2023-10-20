Hello User
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Share Price Live blog for 20 Oct 2023

09:53 AM IST
Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 93.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.29 per share. Investors should monitor Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Bhansali Engineering Polymers opened at 93.58 and closed at 93.29. The stock reached a high of 94.35 and a low of 92.84. The market capitalization of the company is 2321.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 101.66 and the 52-week low is 52.97. The BSE volume for the stock was 7402 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Live :Bhansali Engineering Polymers closed at ₹93.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bhansali Engineering Polymers on the BSE, there were 7402 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 93.29.

