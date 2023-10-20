Bhansali Engineering Polymers Share Price Live blog for 20 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Bhansali Engineering Polymers opened at ₹93.58 and closed at ₹93.29. The stock reached a high of ₹94.35 and a low of ₹92.84. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2321.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹101.66 and the 52-week low is ₹52.97. The BSE volume for the stock was 7402 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.