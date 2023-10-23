Hello User
Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Today Live Updates : Bhansali Engineering Polymers Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 01:48 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -5.07 %. The stock closed at 93.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.01 per share. Investors should monitor Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers

The last day of trading for Bhansali Engineering Polymers saw the stock open at 93.58 and close at 93.29. The stock reached a high of 96.9 and a low of 91.84 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2,333.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 101.66 and the 52-week low is 52.97. The BSE volume for the stock was 98,352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Today :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹89.01, down -5.07% from yesterday's ₹93.76

The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is 89.01 with a percent change of -5.07 and a net change of -4.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 5.07% and a decrease in price of 4.75.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days93.46
10 Days92.73
20 Days91.00
50 Days90.69
100 Days90.33
300 Days78.36
23 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price update :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹88.5, down -5.61% from yesterday's ₹93.76

The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the stock price is 88.5, representing a percent change of -5.61. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.61%. The net change is -5.26, which means that the stock price has decreased by 5.26.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock is 88.6 and the high price is 96.35.

23 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kingfa Science & Technology (In)2288.0-112.15-4.672595.051020.22770.87
Apcotex Industries504.0-6.95-1.36609.85398.02612.99
Bhansali Engineering Polymers89.2-4.56-4.86101.6652.972219.8
Styrenix Performance Materials1402.772.755.471396.25692.12466.74
Ganesha Ecosphere930.7-15.75-1.661158.95754.02028.01
23 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Live :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹89.38, down -4.67% from yesterday's ₹93.76

The current data shows that Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock is priced at 89.38, with a percent change of -4.67 and a net change of -4.38. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

Click here for Bhansali Engineering Polymers News

23 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bhansali Engineering Polymers reached a low price of 88.65 and a high price of 96.35 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price NSE Live :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹89.47, down -4.58% from yesterday's ₹93.76

The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is 89.47, with a percent change of -4.58. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.29, which further confirms the downward movement in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kingfa Science & Technology (In)2298.95-101.2-4.222595.051020.22784.13
Apcotex Industries502.2-8.75-1.71609.85398.02603.65
Bhansali Engineering Polymers89.34-4.42-4.71101.6652.972223.29
Styrenix Performance Materials1379.1549.23.71396.25692.12425.32
Ganesha Ecosphere937.5-8.95-0.951158.95754.02042.83
23 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock is 88.65, while the high price is 96.35.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price update :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹89.38, down -4.67% from yesterday's ₹93.76

The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is 89.38, with a percent change of -4.67 and a net change of -4.38. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price NSE Live :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹89.45, down -4.6% from yesterday's ₹93.76

The current stock price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is 89.45, which represents a decrease of 4.6% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -4.31. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kingfa Science & Technology (In)2311.5-88.65-3.692595.051020.22799.33
Apcotex Industries501.7-9.25-1.81609.85398.02601.06
Bhansali Engineering Polymers89.61-4.15-4.43101.6652.972230.01
Styrenix Performance Materials1382.5552.63.961396.25692.12431.3
Ganesha Ecosphere938.5-7.95-0.841158.95754.02045.01
23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock is 88.7, while the high price is 96.35.

23 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price update :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹90.4, down -3.58% from yesterday's ₹93.76

The current data of Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is 90.4 with a percent change of -3.58. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.58% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.36, indicating a decrease of 3.36.

23 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.43%
3 Months7.11%
6 Months51.42%
YTD43.79%
1 Year42.59%
23 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Today :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹92.2, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹93.76

The current data of Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is 92.2 with a percent change of -1.66 and a net change of -1.56. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.66% and the net change is a decrease of 1.56.

23 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Live :Bhansali Engineering Polymers closed at ₹93.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bhansali Engineering Polymers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 98,352. The closing price for the stock was 93.29.

