Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Today Live Updates : Bhansali Engineering Polymers Plunges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Bhansali Engineering Polymers saw the stock open at ₹93.58 and close at ₹93.29. The stock reached a high of ₹96.9 and a low of ₹91.84 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,333.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹101.66 and the 52-week low is ₹52.97. The BSE volume for the stock was 98,352 shares.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|93.46
|10 Days
|92.73
|20 Days
|91.00
|50 Days
|90.69
|100 Days
|90.33
|300 Days
|78.36
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kingfa Science & Technology (In)
|2288.0
|-112.15
|-4.67
|2595.05
|1020.2
|2770.87
|Apcotex Industries
|504.0
|-6.95
|-1.36
|609.85
|398.0
|2612.99
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|89.2
|-4.56
|-4.86
|101.66
|52.97
|2219.8
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|1402.7
|72.75
|5.47
|1396.25
|692.1
|2466.74
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|930.7
|-15.75
|-1.66
|1158.95
|754.0
|2028.01
The current day's low price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock is ₹88.7, while the high price is ₹96.35.
The current data of Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is ₹90.4 with a percent change of -3.58. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.58% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.36, indicating a decrease of ₹3.36.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.43%
|3 Months
|7.11%
|6 Months
|51.42%
|YTD
|43.79%
|1 Year
|42.59%
The current data of Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is ₹92.2 with a percent change of -1.66 and a net change of -1.56. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.66% and the net change is a decrease of 1.56.
On the last day of trading for Bhansali Engineering Polymers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 98,352. The closing price for the stock was ₹93.29.
