Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Today Live Updates : Bhansali Engineering Polymers faces downward trend in trading
Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Today Live Updates : Bhansali Engineering Polymers faces downward trend in trading

5 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Livemint

Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 86.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.61 per share. Investors should monitor Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bhansali Engineering PolymersPremium
Bhansali Engineering Polymers

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:17:32 AM IST

Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bhansali Engineering Polymers reached a low of 83.96 and a high of 86.78 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:15:18 AM IST

Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price update :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹84.61, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹86.08

The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is 84.61 with a percent change of -1.71. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.71% from its previous value. The net change is -1.47, indicating a decrease of 1.47 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40:56 AM IST

Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apcotex Industries492.15-0.35-0.07586.55398.02551.55
Styrenix Performance Materials1319.0-29.9-2.221466.25692.12319.54
Bhansali Engineering Polymers84.63-1.45-1.68101.6652.972106.08
Ganesha Ecosphere904.15-25.3-2.721158.95776.01970.16
Shaily Engineering Plastics1650.0-35.0-2.081926.7870.01513.63
26 Oct 2023, 10:20:58 AM IST

Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Today :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹84.35, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹86.08

The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is 84.35, with a percent change of -2.01 and a net change of -1.73. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.01% and the net change is a decrease of 1.73.

26 Oct 2023, 10:19:45 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:03:32 AM IST

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 10:00:24 AM IST

Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price update :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹84.26, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹86.08

The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the stock price is 84.26. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -2.11. This corresponds to a net change of -1.82.

26 Oct 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.91%
3 Months4.21%
6 Months40.81%
YTD32.2%
1 Year29.13%
26 Oct 2023, 09:18:27 AM IST

Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Today :Bhansali Engineering Polymers trading at ₹85.4, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹86.08

The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is 85.4, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -0.68. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.79% or 0.68.

26 Oct 2023, 08:14:36 AM IST

Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Live :Bhansali Engineering Polymers closed at ₹88.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bhansali Engineering Polymers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 109,292. The closing price for the stock was 88.3.

