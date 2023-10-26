Bhansali Engineering Polymers share price Today Live Updates : Bhansali Engineering Polymers faces downward trend in trading

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Bhansali Engineering Polymers reached a low of ₹83.96 and a high of ₹86.78 for the day.
The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is ₹84.61 with a percent change of -1.71. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.71% from its previous value. The net change is -1.47, indicating a decrease of ₹1.47 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apcotex Industries
|492.15
|-0.35
|-0.07
|586.55
|398.0
|2551.55
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|1319.0
|-29.9
|-2.22
|1466.25
|692.1
|2319.54
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|84.63
|-1.45
|-1.68
|101.66
|52.97
|2106.08
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|904.15
|-25.3
|-2.72
|1158.95
|776.0
|1970.16
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|1650.0
|-35.0
|-2.08
|1926.7
|870.0
|1513.63
The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is ₹84.35, with a percent change of -2.01 and a net change of -1.73. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.01% and the net change is a decrease of ₹1.73.
The stock of Bhansali Engineering Polymers reached a low of ₹83.96 and a high of ₹86.78 on the current day.
The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the stock price is ₹84.26. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -2.11. This corresponds to a net change of -1.82.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.91%
|3 Months
|4.21%
|6 Months
|40.81%
|YTD
|32.2%
|1 Year
|29.13%
The current data for Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock shows that the price is ₹85.4, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -0.68. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.79% or ₹0.68.
On the last day of trading for Bhansali Engineering Polymers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 109,292. The closing price for the stock was ₹88.3.
