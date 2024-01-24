Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today : The last day of Bharat Dynamics saw an open price of ₹1732.15 and a close price of ₹1731.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1740 and a low of ₹1660. The market capitalization of Bharat Dynamics stands at ₹30,607.96 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹1839.6 and a low of ₹786.85. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 33,266 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
