Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Dynamics stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 1731.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1670 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Dynamics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Dynamics Stock Price Today

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today : The last day of Bharat Dynamics saw an open price of 1732.15 and a close price of 1731.3. The stock reached a high of 1740 and a low of 1660. The market capitalization of Bharat Dynamics stands at 30,607.96 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 1839.6 and a low of 786.85. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 33,266 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharat Dynamics share price Live :Bharat Dynamics closed at ₹1731.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Dynamics on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 33,266. The closing price for the day was 1731.3. This indicates the total number of shares exchanged during the day and the final price at which the stock was traded.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.