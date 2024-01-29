Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics' Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Dynamics opened at ₹1709.95 and closed at ₹1703.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹1721 and the low was ₹1656. The company has a market capitalization of ₹30,607.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1839.6 and the 52-week low is ₹786.85. The BSE volume for Bharat Dynamics on that day was 48,431 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharat Dynamics share price NSE Live :Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1678, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1670.5 The current stock price of Bharat Dynamics is ₹1678 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 7.5.

Bharat Dynamics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 2918.0 14.35 0.49 3078.85 1150.5 195148.54 Bharat Electronics 189.7 0.0 0.0 196.25 87.0 138666.5 Bharat Dynamics 1673.2 2.7 0.16 1839.6 786.85 30666.62 Data Patterns India 1860.9 0.3 0.02 2484.0 1137.05 10418.06 Astra Microwave Products 558.4 -7.55 -1.33 634.2 213.15 4836.4

Bharat Dynamics share price update :Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1676.2, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1670.5 The current data of Bharat Dynamics stock shows that the price is ₹1676.2, which represents a net change of 5.7 and a percent change of 0.34. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance and future prospects of the stock.

Bharat Dynamics share price NSE Live :Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1656.75, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1670.5 The current data of Bharat Dynamics stock shows that the price is ₹1656.75 with a percent change of -0.82. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.82% from its previous value. The net change is -13.75, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹13.75.

Bharat Dynamics share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.81% 3 Months 55.51% 6 Months 38.84% YTD -2.53% 1 Year 80.91%

Bharat Dynamics share price Live :Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1678.95, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1670.5 The stock price of Bharat Dynamics is currently at ₹1678.95, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 8.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Click here for Bharat Dynamics Profit Loss

Bharat Dynamics share price update :Bharat Dynamics closed at ₹1703.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Bharat Dynamics had a volume of 48,431 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,703.05.