 Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics' Stock Surges in Today's Trading | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:29:59
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,450.20 1.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.95 0.27%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.50 0.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.25 2.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 621.70 1.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics' Stock Surges in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics' Stock Surges in Today's Trading

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Dynamics stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1670.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1678 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Dynamics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Dynamics Stock Price TodayPremium
Bharat Dynamics Stock Price Today

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Dynamics opened at 1709.95 and closed at 1703.05. The stock's high for the day was 1721 and the low was 1656. The company has a market capitalization of 30,607.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1839.6 and the 52-week low is 786.85. The BSE volume for Bharat Dynamics on that day was 48,431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:29:09 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Bharat Dynamics stock reached a low price of 1646.5 and a high price of 1687.65.

29 Jan 2024, 11:02:58 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics share price NSE Live :Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1678, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1670.5

The current stock price of Bharat Dynamics is 1678 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 7.5.

29 Jan 2024, 10:31:53 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics share price live: Today's Price range

The Bharat Dynamics stock had a low price of 1646.5 and a high price of 1687.65 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:31:40 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics2918.014.350.493078.851150.5195148.54
Bharat Electronics189.70.00.0196.2587.0138666.5
Bharat Dynamics1673.22.70.161839.6786.8530666.62
Data Patterns India1860.90.30.022484.01137.0510418.06
Astra Microwave Products558.4-7.55-1.33634.2213.154836.4
29 Jan 2024, 10:21:35 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics share price update :Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1676.2, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1670.5

The current data of Bharat Dynamics stock shows that the price is 1676.2, which represents a net change of 5.7 and a percent change of 0.34. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance and future prospects of the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 09:58:10 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:56:17 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics share price NSE Live :Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1656.75, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1670.5

The current data of Bharat Dynamics stock shows that the price is 1656.75 with a percent change of -0.82. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.82% from its previous value. The net change is -13.75, indicating that the stock has decreased by 13.75.

29 Jan 2024, 09:43:53 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.81%
3 Months55.51%
6 Months38.84%
YTD-2.53%
1 Year80.91%
29 Jan 2024, 09:18:45 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics share price Live :Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1678.95, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1670.5

The stock price of Bharat Dynamics is currently at 1678.95, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 8.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Bharat Dynamics Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:25:18 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics share price update :Bharat Dynamics closed at ₹1703.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Dynamics had a volume of 48,431 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,703.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App