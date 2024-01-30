Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics' stock sees a surge in trading

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Dynamics opened at ₹1675.1 and closed at ₹1670.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1687.65 and a low of ₹1646.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹30700.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1839.6, while the 52-week low is ₹786.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 34046 shares.
The current data of Bharat Dynamics stock shows that the stock price is ₹1675.05 with a 0.27 percent change and a net change of 4.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.75%
|3 Months
|54.96%
|6 Months
|36.45%
|YTD
|-2.18%
|1 Year
|80.98%
On the last day of trading, Bharat Dynamics had a volume of 34,046 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,670.5.
