Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics' stock sees a surge in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Dynamics stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1670.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1675.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Dynamics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Dynamics Stock Price Today

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Dynamics opened at 1675.1 and closed at 1670.5. The stock reached a high of 1687.65 and a low of 1646.5. The company's market capitalization is 30700.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1839.6, while the 52-week low is 786.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 34046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Bharat Dynamics share price update :Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1675.05, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1670.5

The current data of Bharat Dynamics stock shows that the stock price is 1675.05 with a 0.27 percent change and a net change of 4.55.

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Bharat Dynamics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.75%
3 Months54.96%
6 Months36.45%
YTD-2.18%
1 Year80.98%
30 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bharat Dynamics share price Today :Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1675.05, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1670.5

The current stock price of Bharat Dynamics is 1675.05 with a net change of 4.55, representing a percent change of 0.27. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Dynamics share price Live :Bharat Dynamics closed at ₹1670.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Dynamics had a volume of 34,046 shares, with a closing price of 1,670.5.

