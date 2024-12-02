Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at ₹1177.9 and closed at ₹1170.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1177.9 and a low of ₹1131.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹42,154.69 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1794.7 and above its low of ₹575.03. The BSE recorded a volume of 116,730 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 2.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹870.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 786 k & BSE volume was 116 k.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1177.9 & ₹1131.65 yesterday to end at ₹1149.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.