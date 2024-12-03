Hello User
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1149.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1155 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Dynamics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at 1149.95 and closed slightly lower at 1149.15. The stock experienced a high of 1177.3 and a low of 1124.25, reflecting volatility throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 42,222.5 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of 1794.7 and a low of 575.03. The BSE recorded a volume of 49,414 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Dynamics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11180.13Support 11125.68
Resistance 21206.27Support 21097.37
Resistance 31234.58Support 31071.23
03 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 3.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 870.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3211
    Buy2234
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1221
03 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Dynamics volume yesterday was 770 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 880 k

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 720 k & BSE volume was 49 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Dynamics closed at ₹1149.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1177.3 & 1124.25 yesterday to end at 1155. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

