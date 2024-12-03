Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at ₹1149.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1149.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹1177.3 and a low of ₹1124.25, reflecting volatility throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹42,222.5 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of ₹1794.7 and a low of ₹575.03. The BSE recorded a volume of 49,414 shares traded.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Dynamics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1180.13
|Support 1
|1125.68
|Resistance 2
|1206.27
|Support 2
|1097.37
|Resistance 3
|1234.58
|Support 3
|1071.23
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 3.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹870.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 720 k & BSE volume was 49 k.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1177.3 & ₹1124.25 yesterday to end at ₹1155. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.