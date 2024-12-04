Hello User
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 1151.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1152 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Dynamics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at 1164.3 and closed lower at 1151.65. The stock reached a high of 1167.5 and a low of 1134.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 42,235.33 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1794.7 and a low of 605.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 35,150 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Dynamics closed at ₹1151.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1167.5 & 1134.5 yesterday to end at 1152. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

